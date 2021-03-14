Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

