Medusa Mining Limited (MML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.68.
Medusa Mining Company Profile
