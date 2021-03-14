Medusa Mining Limited (MML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.68.

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O Gold project that covers an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in central eastern Mindanao, the Philippines.

