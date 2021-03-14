MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Down 57.7% in February

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,986,000 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the February 11th total of 11,790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,027,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediPharm Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.56.

Shares of MEDIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

