Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

