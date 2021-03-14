Mdex Market Cap Hits $281.04 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $281.04 million and $208.05 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

