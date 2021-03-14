McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after buying an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

