Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s current price.

LCTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.