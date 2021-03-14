Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,426. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.