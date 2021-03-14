MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Tops $8,146.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $8,146.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,343 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

