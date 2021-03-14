Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 296,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,553. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

