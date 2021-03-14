Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.