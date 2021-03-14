Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Markel were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,155.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,024.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,165.00. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

