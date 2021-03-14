Margo Lynn Manning Sells 5,579 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

