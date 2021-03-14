Marci A. Basich Sells 2,069 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $25,870.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TSBK opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
