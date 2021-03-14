Marci A. Basich Sells 2,069 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $25,870.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSBK opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.