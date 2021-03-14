Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.01.

MRO opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 728,567 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

