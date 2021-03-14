Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

