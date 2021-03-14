MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.45 million and $907,900.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.71 or 0.00446682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00061388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00092969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00509693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011360 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

