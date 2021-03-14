Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.22. 7,870,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The company has a market cap of C$52.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

