MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MannKind worth $56,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $976.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.28.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.