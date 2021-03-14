Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.71 and a 200 day moving average of $467.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

