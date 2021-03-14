Main Street Research LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,140.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.52, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,267.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,102.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

