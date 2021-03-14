Main Street Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.