Main Street Research LLC Buys 6,916 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Zoetis by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

