Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

MHLD stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

