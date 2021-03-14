Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.38 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

