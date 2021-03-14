Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $49.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

