Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

