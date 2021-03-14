Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,600 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Chewy by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,769 shares of company stock worth $66,397,419. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

