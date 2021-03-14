Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $560,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

