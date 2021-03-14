Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $480,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -548.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

