Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 25,510 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

HRTX stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.