Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,436 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.27 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

