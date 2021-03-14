Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.84

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$297.84 and traded as high as C$312.00. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at C$312.00, with a volume of 5 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$237.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -610.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$297.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09.

About Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

