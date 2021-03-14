Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Insider Sells $99,375.00 in Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00.

LDL opened at $40.01 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lydall by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lydall by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

