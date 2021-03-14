Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.38

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $635.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

