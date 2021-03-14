Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

SEB Equities cut shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lundin Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.