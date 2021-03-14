Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

