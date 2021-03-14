LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Comerica Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.41 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

