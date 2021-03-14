Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.