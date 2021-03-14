Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 16.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price was down 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 50,452,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 10,050,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,620 shares of company stock worth $9,316,065.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

