Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.49

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 4782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

