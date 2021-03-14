Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 70.8% in February

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706. Loncor Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

