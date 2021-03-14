Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 20,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.