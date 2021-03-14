Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

