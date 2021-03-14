Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $313.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.70 and its 200-day moving average is $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

