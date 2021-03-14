LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,231.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $9,231.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00059946 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001848 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

