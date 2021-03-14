Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

