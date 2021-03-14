Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

