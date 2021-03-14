Little House Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 89.3% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 38,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.