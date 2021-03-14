Little House Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

